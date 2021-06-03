An intimate brasserie-style European restaurant on Ice House Street

Margo is an intimate brasserie-style European restaurant from the group behind Spanish restaurant La Rambla by Catalunya, Japanese restaurant Wagyumafia, and cafe Elephant Grounds. Helmed by chef Mario Paecke (formerly chef de cuisine at Somm and sous chef at two-Michelin starred restaurant Amber), the restaurant will offer light bistro-style dishes inspired by chef Mario’s European travels. Expect dishes like tilapia served with grilled peaches, chanterelle mushrooms, and verbena-Champagne sauce on mashed potatoes, a modern take on popular Berlin curry sausage dish currywurst, and German meatball dish Königsberger Klopse (veal meatballs, Norwegian langoustine, served with a creamy caper sauce), complemented by a selection of wines curated by sommelier Elvis Lo.