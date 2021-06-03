Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Margo

Margo

Restaurants Central
Margo
1/4
Photograph: Courtesy Margo
Margo
2/4
Photograph: Courtesy MargoChef Mario Paecke
Margo
3/4
Photograph: Courtesy Margo
Margo
4/4
Photograph: Courtesy Margo

Time Out says

An intimate brasserie-style European restaurant on Ice House Street

Margo is an intimate brasserie-style European restaurant from the group behind Spanish restaurant La Rambla by Catalunya, Japanese restaurant Wagyumafia, and cafe Elephant Grounds. Helmed by chef Mario Paecke (formerly chef de cuisine at Somm and sous chef at two-Michelin starred restaurant Amber), the restaurant will offer light bistro-style dishes inspired by chef Mario’s European travels. Expect dishes like tilapia served with grilled peaches, chanterelle mushrooms, and verbena-Champagne sauce on mashed potatoes, a modern take on popular Berlin curry sausage dish currywurst, and German meatball dish Königsberger Klopse (veal meatballs, Norwegian langoustine, served with a creamy caper sauce), complemented by a selection of wines curated by sommelier Elvis Lo.

Posted:

Details
Static map showing venue location
Address: Shop 6, The Gallery, 9 Queens Road, Central
Hong Kong

Contact:
www.instagram.com/margo.hkg Call Venue 2130 7731
Do you own this business?
You may also like