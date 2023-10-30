Time Out says

Bakery chain Maria’s Bakery has been operating around the city for over half a century, and has been a part of many Hongkongers’ lives. Despite being a chain store, Maria’s still produces their baked goods in-house. Aside from having a cookie pastry crust, Maria’s egg tarts are larger than standard egg tarts, darker in colour, and have a strong egg flavour. Even if you leave these egg tarts to cool or store them in the fridge for later consumption, their taste or quality won’t deteriorate at all.