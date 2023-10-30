Hong Kong
Maria's Bakery

  • Restaurants
  • Prince Edward
  1. 超羣餅店
    Photograph: Tam Wai Ki
  2. Egg Tart 超羣餅店
    Photograph: Tam Wai Ki
Time Out says

Bakery chain Maria’s Bakery has been operating around the city for over half a century, and has been a part of many Hongkongers’ lives. Despite being a chain store, Maria’s still produces their baked goods in-house. Aside from having a cookie pastry crust, Maria’s egg tarts are larger than standard egg tarts, darker in colour, and have a strong egg flavour. Even if you leave these egg tarts to cool or store them in the fridge for later consumption, their taste or quality won’t deteriorate at all.

Details

Address:
G/F, Shop A, Cambo House, 182 Prince Edward Road West, Prince Edward
Hong Kong
Contact:
2309 2608
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 6.30am-8.30pm
