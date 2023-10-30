Bakery chain Maria’s Bakery has been operating around the city for over half a century, and has been a part of many Hongkongers’ lives. Despite being a chain store, Maria’s still produces their baked goods in-house. Aside from having a cookie pastry crust, Maria’s egg tarts are larger than standard egg tarts, darker in colour, and have a strong egg flavour. Even if you leave these egg tarts to cool or store them in the fridge for later consumption, their taste or quality won’t deteriorate at all.
Maria's Bakery
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- G/F, Shop A, Cambo House, 182 Prince Edward Road West, Prince Edward
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- View Website
- 2309 2608
- Opening hours:
- Mon-Sun 6.30am-8.30pm
