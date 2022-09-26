Hong Kong
Timeout

Matchali

  • Restaurants
  • Wan Chai
  1. Matchali
    Photograph: Courtesy Matchali
  2. Matchali
    Photograph: Courtesy Matchali(left) Starburst Matcha $60; (right) in-store merchandise: hojicha tin $210, matcha tin $270
Time Out says

Homegrown matcha brand Matchali is finally opening its first ever flagship store at Starstreet Precinct. All matcha drinks at the cafe are made with hand-picked ceremonial grade matcha sourced from a fifth-generation tea farm in Uji, Kyoto. Expect classics like the matcha or hojicha latte (hot, $50; cold, $55), seasonal sips with nourishing ingredients that go perfectly with matcha, and specialty drinks such as the colourful mango and raspberry fruit-based Starburst Matcha ($60), a zesty yuzu lemonade matcha ($55), a sweet strawberry matcha latte ($60), and more. If you're not in the mood for matcha, there's also a selection of classic and rare teas from around the world available in partnership with local tea brand Plantation by teakha.

Details

Address:
G/F, 5 Moon Street, Wan Chai
Hong Kong
Contact:
www.instagram.com/matchali_hk
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 8am-7pm, Sat-Sun and public holidays 9am-7pm
