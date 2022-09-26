Time Out says

Homegrown matcha brand Matchali is finally opening its first ever flagship store at Starstreet Precinct. All matcha drinks at the cafe are made with hand-picked ceremonial grade matcha sourced from a fifth-generation tea farm in Uji, Kyoto. Expect classics like the matcha or hojicha latte (hot, $50; cold, $55), seasonal sips with nourishing ingredients that go perfectly with matcha, and specialty drinks such as the colourful mango and raspberry fruit-based Starburst Matcha ($60), a zesty yuzu lemonade matcha ($55), a sweet strawberry matcha latte ($60), and more. If you're not in the mood for matcha, there's also a selection of classic and rare teas from around the world available in partnership with local tea brand Plantation by teakha.