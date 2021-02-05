Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Meanwhile Coffee

Meanwhile Coffee

Restaurants, Coffeeshops Sheung Wan
Recommended
今半啡 meanwhile
1/2
Photograph: Ann Chiu
今半啡 meanwhile
2/2
Photograph: Ann Chiu

Time Out says

Located on Hillier Street, where Brew Bros Coffee once sat, Meanwhile offers two types of house blends – nutty or fruity flavour – with which the beans are roasted in Taiwan. In addition to serving up a variety of Italian coffee, the shop also does specialty drinks such as infusion teas, hot or cold French chocolate and more. And if you're feeling peckish, Meanwhile also offers generous portions of dishes such as pasta and salads, sandwiches, all-day breakfast, and more.

Posted:

Details
Static map showing venue location
Address: Shop F2, LG/F, 33 Hillier Street, Sheung Wan
Hong Kong

Contact:
www.facebook.com/meanwhilecoffee.hk
Do you own this business?
You may also like
    Latest news