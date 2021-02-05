Meanwhile Coffee

Located on Hillier Street, where Brew Bros Coffee once sat, Meanwhile offers two types of house blends – nutty or fruity flavour – with which the beans are roasted in Taiwan. In addition to serving up a variety of Italian coffee, the shop also does specialty drinks such as infusion teas, hot or cold French chocolate and more. And if you're feeling peckish, Meanwhile also offers generous portions of dishes such as pasta and salads, sandwiches, all-day breakfast, and more.