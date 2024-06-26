Brand new healthy dining concept Meet Met Met debuts at Wong Chuk Hang’s The Southside. Featuring a sleek, minimalist design with a touch of greenery, the bright and airy space is perfect for everything from morning coffees to a refreshing lunch break and casual gatherings.

Sourcing premium ingredients from around the world – including Norwegian caramelized cheese, Belgian croissants, Australian avocados, and eggs from Japan's Miyazaki prefecture – Meet Met Met focuses on plating up health-conscious dishes like cauliflower ‘risotto’ with pan-seared Japanese scallops and lobster sauce, as well as Power Bowls, the eatery’s own spin on poke bowls which diners can customise with an array of housemade sauces.

If you’re looking to indulge, however, Meet Met Met also has various dishes that will have you sorted. The chicken wings and fries with truffle and yuzu mayo is great for sharing, and the Norwegian caramel cheese Belgian Croffle served with Häagen-Dazs ice cream is the perfect way to end your meal. Beyond the food, Meet Met Met also has a range of beverages that are hard to pass up, such as the tiger nut with tea jelly and strawberry black tea.