Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Melody: House of Food & Music

  • Restaurants
  • Sai Ying Pun
  1. Melody: House of Food & Music
    Photograph: Courtesy Melody: House of Food & Music
    PreviousNext
    /5
  2. Melody: House of Food & Music
    Photograph: Courtesy Melody: House of Food & Music
    PreviousNext
    /5
  3. Melody: House of Food & Music
    Photograph: Courtesy Melody: House of Food & Music
    PreviousNext
    /5
  4. Melody: House of Food & Music
    Photograph: Courtesy Melody: House of Food & Music
    PreviousNext
    /5
  5. Melody: House of Food & Music
    Photograph: Courtesy Melody: House of Food & Music
    PreviousNext
    /5
Advertising

Time Out says

Set to open in Sai Ying Pun during mid-October, Melody: House of Food & Music is a hybrid venue that combines dining, drinking, and music all into one. Consisting of five rooms – the Kitchen, Dining Room, Music Room, Lounge, and Garden Room – this restaurant allows guests to experience various dining atmospheres under one roof. In terms of food, Melody provides diners with a wide array of delicacies to enjoy, from bar snacks like Ibérico pluma skewers or Alsace bacon croquettes; Modern European fare such as herb crusted veal chop with grilled courgettes and antiboise sauce or barbeque T-bone steak with lobster tail. Aside from providing 150 wine labels from Italy and France; Melody and its bar manager, Kaan Gilmour, offer customers with an array of classic cocktails that have modern twists and influences from molecular gastronomy.

Details

Address:
100 Third Street, Sai Ying Pun, Hong Kong
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Tues-Fri 11am-1am, Sat-Sun and public holidays 11am-late
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.