Set to open in Sai Ying Pun during mid-October, Melody: House of Food & Music is a hybrid venue that combines dining, drinking, and music all into one. Consisting of five rooms – the Kitchen, Dining Room, Music Room, Lounge, and Garden Room – this restaurant allows guests to experience various dining atmospheres under one roof. In terms of food, Melody provides diners with a wide array of delicacies to enjoy, from bar snacks like Ibérico pluma skewers or Alsace bacon croquettes; Modern European fare such as herb crusted veal chop with grilled courgettes and antiboise sauce or barbeque T-bone steak with lobster tail. Aside from providing 150 wine labels from Italy and France; Melody and its bar manager, Kaan Gilmour, offer customers with an array of classic cocktails that have modern twists and influences from molecular gastronomy.