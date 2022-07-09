Hong Kong
Melrose Coffee

  • Restaurants
  • Soho
  • Recommended
    Spinach bacon frittata (left); Croffle Churros (right)
    Apple Tea Cap ($50)
Inspired by LA's vibrant Melrose Avenue, Melrose Coffee offers city dwellers a delightful escape from the noisy Central neighbourhood with an "effortlessly cool care-free Californian spirit". Dressing the shopfront are hues of pastel pinks, a coral archway, blush-rose tiled walls, and striped seat pads reminiscent of Californian poolside and beaches, while the interior is a light and airy space filled with different textures that stray away from typical Nordic designs that most local coffee shops take on.

A variety of Californian breakfast items and comfort food can be found on the menu, along with single-origin coffee beans hailing from Honduras. Melrose Coffee has also partnered up with Ovule Bakery by Sow Vegan to bring a selection of vegan pastries for those on plant-based diets.

Jenny Leung
Jenny Leung

Details

Address:
46 Elgin Street, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
www.instagram.com/melrosecoffeehk
