Time Out says

Melt Fine Dessert & Burger is a new cafe that’s recently opened on Gough Street. Their set lunch and dinner menus feature a selection of appetisers, your choice of entree from pasta, burgers, or salads, and a dessert to finish; but you can also order your food items a la carte. Melt also has a large selection of freshly prepared homemade desserts, from cheesecake slices, chocolate cakes, panna cotta, and more that will pair perfectly with their coffees, teas, and hand-dripped single origin espressos.