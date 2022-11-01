Hong Kong
Melt Fine Dessert & Burger

  • Restaurants
  • Sheung Wan
Time Out says

Melt Fine Dessert & Burger is a new cafe that’s recently opened on Gough Street. Their set lunch and dinner menus feature a selection of appetisers, your choice of entree from pasta, burgers, or salads, and a dessert to finish; but you can also order your food items a la carte. Melt also has a large selection of freshly prepared homemade desserts, from cheesecake slices, chocolate cakes, panna cotta, and more that will pair perfectly with their coffees, teas, and hand-dripped single origin espressos.

Details

Address:
47 Gough Street, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
www.instagram.com/melt.dessert.burger
6996 2967
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 11.30am-11.30pm
