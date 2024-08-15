Subscribe
  • Restaurants | Ramen
  • Sheung Wan

Men-ya New Old

Men-ya New Old is a cosy ramen restaurant under Isshin Group, proprietors of popular Central ramen restaurants like Zagin Soba and Maru de Sankaku, and the first overseas branch of Men-ya New Old, a ramen restaurant located in Amagasaki within Japan’s Hyogo Prefecture. The restaurant’s menu offers two distinct ramen broths – shoyu (soy sauce), made with chicken and three kinds of soy sauces, and shio (salt), which uses various dried ingredients such as shrimps, scallops, and mushrooms. Customers can enjoy their noodles either served in a broth ($128) or as tsukemen (dipping ramen), where the noodle is dipped into a thicker broth ($138). Additionally, the tsukemen noodles are served in chilled kelp-infused water, which imparts deep umami flavours. If you’re still hungry, don’t miss the restaurant’s add-ons like the assorted meat platter ($40) – which offers three generous slices of indulgent cha shu – or their crispy fried chicken steak ($58) which gives a delightful contrast in texture to the bouncy ramen noodles. 

Address
9 Gough St, Central
Hong Kong
