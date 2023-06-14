Hong Kong
Timeout

Mengokoro Kunimoto

  • Restaurants
  • Wan Chai
Famous Tokyo-based ramen bar Mengokoro Kumimoto has opened their first overseas branch in the heart of Wan Chai. Currently, they offer five signature ramen varieties – shoyu, shio, tsukemen, maze soba, and noko ramen. Each of Mengokoro Kumimoto's signature ramens are meticulously crafted, such as their shio ramen ($88) broth which uses four types of salt with varying coarseness and saltiness. As the Hong Kong exclusive menu item, Mengokoro Kumimoto's noko ramen ($118) uses chicken's feet, pork knuckles and bones along with dried fish to create a rich broth that's cooked for 18 hours. 

Details

Address:
G/F, 12 Spring Garden Lane, Wan Chai, Hong Kong
Hong Kong
Contact:
Opening hours:
Mon-Sat 11.30am-3pm, 5.30pm-9pm
