Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Mercury Recalls

  • Restaurants
  • Causeway Bay
Mercury Recalls
Photograph: Courtesy Mercury Recalls
Advertising

Time Out says

Run by the same team behind live music restaurant Lost Stars, Mercury Recalls is an cafe-bar that showcases and spins vinyl records. This spot operates as a cafe during the day, and turns into a sleek cocktail bar once the sun goes down. With an interior inspired by Japanese cafes, Mercury Recalls decorates their space with plenty of vinyl records that are from various eras which will appeal to music lovers and sonophiles alike. Here, diners can order a range of bites such as pastas, brunch plates, hearty burgers, or light bar snacks. As for Mercury Recalls' drinks, the cafe-bar's beverage menu features singature cocktails named after songs, such as Don't Know Why by Norah Jones, or Mystery of Love by Sufjan Stevens; which nods to how passionate this place is about sharing great music to their patrons. 

Details

Address:
G/F, Shop A, Fairview Mansion, 51 Paterson Street, Causeway Bay
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
2416 7503
Opening hours:
Mon-Thur, Sun and public holidays 12pm-10.30pm, Fri-Sat 12pm-2am
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.