Time Out says

Run by the same team behind live music restaurant Lost Stars, Mercury Recalls is an cafe-bar that showcases and spins vinyl records. This spot operates as a cafe during the day, and turns into a sleek cocktail bar once the sun goes down. With an interior inspired by Japanese cafes, Mercury Recalls decorates their space with plenty of vinyl records that are from various eras which will appeal to music lovers and sonophiles alike. Here, diners can order a range of bites such as pastas, brunch plates, hearty burgers, or light bar snacks. As for Mercury Recalls' drinks, the cafe-bar's beverage menu features singature cocktails named after songs, such as Don't Know Why by Norah Jones, or Mystery of Love by Sufjan Stevens; which nods to how passionate this place is about sharing great music to their patrons.