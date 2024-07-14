Subscribe
  1. Gelato Messina
  2. gelato messina
  • Restaurants, Ice-cream parlours
  • Messina, Whampoa

Messina’s Greatest Hits music and ice cream event

Popular songs and viral ice cream flavours is a pretty unbeatable mix

Catharina Cheung
Time Out says

Warner Music International is collaborating with gelateria Messina by pairing five of their most-streamed songs with five of the best-selling ice cream flavours in Hong Kong. From July 7 to 14, Messina will play a curated audio journey in store to upgrade customers’ sweet treat experiences. 

For those who’ve never been to Messina, they have a selection of 35 signature flavours, alongside some Hong Kong exclusives, and a special flavour that changes weekly. With a library of over 4,000 flavours, Messina’s Greatest Hits event brings back some of their best-selling flavours from the last year for a short time. This year, Dua Lipa’s Levitating is paired with a Hong Kong milk tea gelato with caramel and cheesecake; Ed Sheeran’s Shape of you is matched with a peanut butter gelato mixed with caramel brownie and peanut fudge; Coldplay’s Viva la Vida goes with toast and butter flavour with hundreds and thousands; Left and right by Charlie Puth is mirrored in a milk chocolate gelato with shortbread and caramel; while Anne-Marie’s 2002 goes with strawberry and lemon sorbet with strawberry jam. 

Don’t miss the Greatest Hits party on July 7, where a live DJ will spin tunes from Warner Music, and Messina will offer buy-one-get-one-free scoops from 4pm to 9pm, as well as bubbles and even a chance to win some vinyls.

Details

Event website:
www.gelatomessina.com.hk/
Address
Messina
5/F, Harbourfront Landmark, 11 Wan Hoi St, Hung Hom
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Greatest Hits music and ice creamMessina 00:00
