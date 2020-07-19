Hong Kong
Mido Cafe

  • Restaurants
  • Yau Ma Tei
  1. Mido
    Photograph: Ann Chiu
  2. Mido Cafe
    Photograph: Courtesy cc/flickr/faikevin
Even if you’ve never heard of Mido Cafe, you’ll most certainly recognise its interior. This cha chaan teng-bing sutt combo hasn’t changed one bit ever since it was established in 1950, and exudes nostalgia thanks to its well-worn coloured windows, mosaic tiles, and ceiling fans. It has served as a backdrop for numerous films and TV shows, including The World of Suzie Wong, Moonlight ExpressStreet Fighters, and Revolving Doors of Vengeance. Try and grab a seat in one of the booths near the window so you can admire the scenery outside - if you’re lucky, you can even capture the cafe’s glorious neon sign in your Instagram pic.
Recommended Dish: Baked spare rib rice with tomato sauce

Details

Address:
油麻地廟街63號
香港
