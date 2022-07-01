Hong Kong
Mikura

  • Restaurants
  • Causeway Bay
Time Out says

Lifestyle specialty store City'super has opened its first authentic Japanese restaurant Mikura at the Sugar+ building on Sugar Street in Causeway Bay. The restaurant specialises in sake and Nabemono (hot pot dishes) using quality ingredients sourced from Japan. City'super's Japanese artisan brands will be utilised in the kitchen, including Hakataya soy milk, Yamagata A5 grade Otome Ushi Wagyu beef, Kayanoya dashi, and RF1 salad usually seen on the salad counters of the gastro market. At Mikura, guests can enjoy shabu shabu, sashimi, grilled fish, udon, and donburi while overlooking panoramic views of Victoria Park. 

Details

Address:
3/F, Sugar +, 31 Sugar Street, Causeway Bay
Hong Kong
Contact:
2219 0738
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 12nn-3pm, 6pm-11pm
