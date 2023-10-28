Time Out says

Ming Kee, known for its cheung fun, has recently moved from its previous location on San Hong Street to Jockey Club Road. One of their signature dishes, dried tangerine peel fish balls and pork skin, evokes nostalgic childhood memories for many. The cheung fun is delightfully smooth, the fish balls emit a tempting aroma, and the pork skin is cooked to perfection. The owner hails from Sheung Shui and diligently arrives at the shop every morning at 5am to prepare for the 7am opening. The bustling nature of his work is evident, as it is not uncommon to witness more than 20 customers patiently queuing outside the door.