Time Out says

Mono’s Unplugged series presents a creative collaboration between two Latin American Michelin-starred restaurants. For a two-day dining experience, Mono’s chef Ricardo Chaneton and Brazilian chef Alberto Landgraf from Rio de Janeiro’s award-winning restaurant Oteque will showcase their creativity. Don’t miss the opportunity to taste bespoke dishes created collaboratively by the two talented chefs as they cook up a storm on July 7 and 8.

Chef Landgraf will be cooking in Hong Kong for the first time, bringing his signature style and merging it with chef Chaneton’s culinary philosophy to create unique dishes that highlight each chef’s background. They will use only the best seasonal ingredients, including Asian produce that Chef Landgraf doesn’t often use in his Brazilian restaurant.

Dishes for the special event will be paired with Argentinian wines from Terrazas de los Andes. Mono Unplugged x Oteque menu will present a multi-course menu for lunch ($1,788/person) and dinner ($2,988/person). Seats are limited, so reserve them as soon as possible. Email reservations@mono.hk to book your spot.