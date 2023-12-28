Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Mono's Masa Madre Mastery Workshop Series

  • Restaurants
  • Mono, Central
  • Recommended
  1. Mono’s sourdough bread
    Photograph: Courtesy MonoMono’s sourdough bread
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. Mono’s sourdough bread
    Photograph: Courtesy MonoMono’s sourdough bread
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. Mono’s sourdough bread
    Photograph: Courtesy MonoMono’s sourdough bread
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. Mono’s sourdough bread
    Photograph: Courtesy MonoMono’s sourdough bread
    PreviousNext
    /4
Advertising

Time Out says

Calling all bread lovers! Don’t miss out on the opportunity to discover the secrets behind one Michelin-starred Mono’s famous sourdough bread.

Delve into the timeless art of baking sourdough bread at one Michelin-starred Latin American restaurant Mono this July. Mono’s kitchen, led by Mono’s chef and founder Ricardo Chaneton, will welcome guests to their Masa Madre Mastery workshop series that offers tools and step-by-step guides to recreate the restaurant’s sourdough bread. The workshop will commence every Thursday in July, starting July 13, from 3pm to 5pm. Priced at $1280 per person per session, participants will receive a Masa Madre sourdough starter kit to bring home, a small bottle of olive oil, and a recipe card for the bread made during the workshop. After the session, guests can enjoy the freshly baked bread accompanied by a Latin American dish from Mono and a glass of wine.  

Don’t let this epicurean adventure slip away! Reserve your spot by emailing reservation@mono.hk or messaging them on Whatsapp at 9726 9301. Mono requires full payment upon booking confirmation; no refunds will be given. Unfortunately, for safety reasons, the workshop won’t be open to children under 15. 

Details

Event website:
www.mono.hk/
Address:
Mono
5F, 18 On Lan St
Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
9726 9301

Dates and times

15:00Mono's Masa Madre Mastery Workshop SeriesMono $1280
15:00Mono's Masa Madre Mastery Workshop SeriesMono $1280
15:00Mono's Masa Madre Mastery Workshop SeriesMono $1280
15:00Mono's Masa Madre Mastery Workshop SeriesMono $1280
15:00Mono's Masa Madre Mastery Workshop SeriesMono $1280
15:00Mono's Masa Madre Mastery Workshop SeriesMono $1280
15:00Mono's Masa Madre Mastery Workshop SeriesMono $1280
15:00Mono's Masa Madre Mastery Workshop SeriesMono $1280
15:00Mono's Masa Madre Mastery Workshop SeriesMono $1280
15:00Mono's Masa Madre Mastery Workshop SeriesMono $1280
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.