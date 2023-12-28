Time Out says

Delve into the timeless art of baking sourdough bread at one Michelin-starred Latin American restaurant Mono this July. Mono’s kitchen, led by Mono’s chef and founder Ricardo Chaneton, will welcome guests to their Masa Madre Mastery workshop series that offers tools and step-by-step guides to recreate the restaurant’s sourdough bread. The workshop will commence every Thursday in July, starting July 13, from 3pm to 5pm. Priced at $1280 per person per session, participants will receive a Masa Madre sourdough starter kit to bring home, a small bottle of olive oil, and a recipe card for the bread made during the workshop. After the session, guests can enjoy the freshly baked bread accompanied by a Latin American dish from Mono and a glass of wine.

Don’t let this epicurean adventure slip away! Reserve your spot by emailing reservation@mono.hk or messaging them on Whatsapp at 9726 9301. Mono requires full payment upon booking confirmation; no refunds will be given. Unfortunately, for safety reasons, the workshop won’t be open to children under 15.