Moojoo

  • Restaurants
  • Sai Ying Pun
Time Out says

Head to Art Lane to find MooJoo, a spacious pet-friendly cafe. You’ll find plenty of animal motifs scattered around their venue, such as a photo wall full of animal snapshots, a large mural with cats and dogs spilling out of a coffee cup, and a paw print decal on their wall. In addition to offering a range of coffee and tea beverages, MooJoo’s menu also offers specialty drinks, including pressed fruit juices like Passionate Shiba Inu ($58) and Spicy Chihuahua ($58).

Details

Address:
Shop 1, 2 & 22, G/F, Two Artlane, 1 Chung Ching Street, Sai Ying Pun
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
3619 5779
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 11am-8pm, Sat-Sun and public holidays 9.30-10pm
