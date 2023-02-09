Head to Art Lane to find MooJoo, a spacious pet-friendly cafe. You’ll find plenty of animal motifs scattered around their venue, such as a photo wall full of animal snapshots, a large mural with cats and dogs spilling out of a coffee cup, and a paw print decal on their wall. In addition to offering a range of coffee and tea beverages, MooJoo’s menu also offers specialty drinks, including pressed fruit juices like Passionate Shiba Inu ($58) and Spicy Chihuahua ($58).
Moojoo
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- Shop 1, 2 & 22, G/F, Two Artlane, 1 Chung Ching Street, Sai Ying Pun
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- View Website
- 3619 5779
- Opening hours:
- Mon-Fri 11am-8pm, Sat-Sun and public holidays 9.30-10pm
