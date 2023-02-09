Time Out says

Head to Art Lane to find MooJoo, a spacious pet-friendly cafe. You’ll find plenty of animal motifs scattered around their venue, such as a photo wall full of animal snapshots, a large mural with cats and dogs spilling out of a coffee cup, and a paw print decal on their wall. In addition to offering a range of coffee and tea beverages, MooJoo’s menu also offers specialty drinks, including pressed fruit juices like Passionate Shiba Inu ($58) and Spicy Chihuahua ($58).