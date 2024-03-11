Hong Kong
Mrs. H's Coffee House

  • Restaurants
  • Sheung Wan
mrs. h's coffee house
Photograph: Instagram/@mrs.h.coffeehouse
Time Out says

With an all-white façade and a bright yellow door, Mrs. H’s Coffee House isn’t hard to spot on Hollywood Road. This British-inspired cafe offers artisanal coffees and scrumptious pastries like butter croissants, pain au chocolat, ham and cheese lattices, and their holy chocolate chip cookie. This quaint cafe also presents a hidden speakeasy called The Holywell’s, located behind their venue. Customers can enjoy a selection of mains, digestifs, and dessert cocktails and mocktails, all of which are inspired by classic British dishes. Find more details about The Holywell’s official opening on their Instagram page.

Details

Address:
140 Hollywood Road, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 8am-5pm
