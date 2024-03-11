With an all-white façade and a bright yellow door, Mrs. H’s Coffee House isn’t hard to spot on Hollywood Road. This British-inspired cafe offers artisanal coffees and scrumptious pastries like butter croissants, pain au chocolat, ham and cheese lattices, and their holy chocolate chip cookie. This quaint cafe also presents a hidden speakeasy called The Holywell’s, located behind their venue. Customers can enjoy a selection of mains, digestifs, and dessert cocktails and mocktails, all of which are inspired by classic British dishes. Find more details about The Holywell’s official opening on their Instagram page.
