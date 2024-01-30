Hong Kong
Mue Mue

  • Restaurants
  • Tsim Sha Tsui
Innovative Thai restaurant Mue Mue is the newest addition to Tsim Sha Tsui’s Mira Place.
Here, customers can enjoy classic Thai dishes reinterpreted with Chinese culinary influences, including tom yum with roasted crispy chicken, Thai curry lobster with rice cakes, red curry Wagyu beef cheeks, and beetroot-infused deep fried tofu. Mue Mue’s panache for creativity also extends to their bar, Mue Bar. The bar’s mixologists have created an array of cocktails with Southeast Asian flavours, such as Spiced Lemongrass Fizz – gin fizz combined with Thai chilies and lemongrass oil – or the Basil Paloma made with basil-infused agave, lime, and Chinese pomelo.

Details

Address:
Shop 302, 3/F, Mira Place 1, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
9833 0788
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 12pm-3pm, 6pm-10.30pm
