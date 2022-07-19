Time Out says

N.I.C.E. – which stands for Nippon-style Impeccable Culinary Experience – is one of the must-tries hidden Japanese restaurants in Causeway Bay. Located at Aura on Pennington, this yakiniku place serves prime cuts of beef from Japan and various parts of the world. Top farm-raised Wagyu on the menu include Australian M9+ pure-blood Wagyu, Japanese A5 Wagyu, and American S.R.F. ultra-black Wagyu. Executive chef Kennie Poon handpicks the fresh produce and cooks it up for the guests using charcoal grills facing the 16-seater dining area. Guests can enjoy Japanese dishes with raw and cooked seafood or generous slices of meat through a la carte, seasonal set and omakase menus. For drinks, you can sip on quality nihonshu and fine wine. If you’re looking to pair your meals with premium bottles, call ahead of time so they can reserve the perfect bottle for you.