Japanese shabu-shabu restaurant Nabe Urawa has opened its 10th branch in Hong Kong at The Wai. Providing top quality ingredients from around the globe, such as American prime chuck eye, Australian black angus beef, Norwegian salmon sashimi, and more, the new location offers 90-minute and 120-minute all-you-can-eat meal sets, as well as a 60-minute lunch set. Compared to its other branches in the city, this Tai Wai location has an extended self-service hot plate area and offers exclusive bites such as cheese butter corn, sake-cooked clams, grilled asparagus beef rolls, Japanese-style stir-fried udon, and more. Visit the restaurant from now to August 18 to enjoy a complimentary Malaysian durian treat!