  • Restaurants | Japanese
  • Wan Chai

Nadagogo

Time Out says

Another new opening on ever-evolving Ship Street is the new izakaya Nadagogo that provides three distinct Japanese cooking styles under one roof. Customers can dig into a selection of Hakata-style yakitori and other skewers like pork rolls and thickly sliced beef tongue that are grilled to perfection. The Japanese restaurant also offers a wide array of robatayaki-fired dishes prepared by Okinawan-born chef Shimoji Atsushi, such as M7 grilled Australian wagyu harami steak, Saikyo miso marinated Hokkaido pork belly, or seafood plates like salt grilled kinki fish and Aichi salt-grilled Japanese eel with wasabi and eel sauce. Nadagogo also serves washoku, or traditional Japanese cuisine, for diners to delight in. Sink your teeth into daily sashimi offerings, and don’t skip out on flavourful noodles like Nadagogo’s chicken ramen in salt-flavoured supreme soup or mentaiko cream udon. Pair your meal with the restaurant’s range of draught beers, thirst-quenching shochu highballs, and an extensive selection of sake.

Details

Address
No.4, G/F, 18 Ship Street, Wan Chai
Hong Kong
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 12pm-3pm, 5.30pm-11pm
