Tucked away in a quiet commercial building in Causeway Bay, Nagomiya offers traditional Japanese oden in an intimate, izakaya setting. Choose from a wide variety of ingredients, including beef tendons, fishcakes, daikon radish, konjac, egg and many other delicious morsels – all of which are cooked in a soul-satisfying and flavourful dashi broth. Alternatively, Nagomiya's menu also offers a small but delightful variety of grilled skewers like chicken heart, cartilage, or pork belly. The restaurant is open until 5am from Mondays to Saturdays, making it the perfect place to refuel after a heavy night of drinks.