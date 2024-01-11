Hong Kong
New York Cut

  • Restaurants
  • Central
  1. New York Cut
  2. New York Cut
Time Out says

New York Cut is an all-new steakhouse located inside H Queen’s in Central. This premium joint proudly offers cuts of beef from eight different countries: United States, Australia, Italy, United Kingdom, Spain, Japan, Argentina, and South Korea. Their menu offers thorough details about each steak, such as its grade, cut of beef, raising method, and if it’s aged or not. Customers can tear into perfectly grilled steaks and pair them with their desired sauce from options including bearnaise, marrow chimichurri, maitake and porcini, and more. Aside from steaks, there are also other grilled proteins such as Chilean sea bass, lamb chops, pork tomahawk, and half portions of grilled spring chicken. Adding a touch of modern flair to traditional steakhouses, New York Cut has an open kitchen where customers can watch the chefs at work.

Details

Address:
2/F, H Queen’s, 80 Queen's Road Central, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
2555 0666
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 12pm-11pm
