Adding to Wan Chai’s bustling food scene is brand new yakiniku restaurant Niku G. The new joint promises only the best quality A5 Wagyu, oysters, and lobsters sourced and flown directly from Japan’s Mie Prefecture. The restaurant offers omakase-style dining featuring two course menus for diners to choose from. Prices range from $1,780 to $1,980 for the sets – each with five to seven courses. Niku G also provides shabu shabu and sukiyaki options for those who want an extra bit of variety.

If you’re celebrating a special event, the cosy location also offers party reservations that cover the whole restaurant.