Hong Kong welcomes another popular Japanese hamburger steak-centric eatery with Niku Niku Oh! Kome. This venue churns out countless hefty hamburger steaks made with a blend of Japanese black Wagyu and American beef, and they’re all expertly grilled on large teppan pans in front of diners. Customers can choose to enjoy Niku Niku’s steaks as they are to savour the rich beefy flavours or have them covered in melted and freshly grated cheddar cheese for an extra-indulgent experience. Regardless of which option you choose, each hamburger steak set will come with side dishes like soup, veggies, white rice, and a raw egg yolk in teriyaki sauce to dunk your steaks in. Feeling adventurous? Pair your steaks with Niku Niku’s selection of sauces like barbecue, onion, shacha, or aurora – a blend of ketchup and mayonnaise.