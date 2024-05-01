Hong Kong
Nikusa

  • Restaurants
  • Causeway Bay
Visit Nikusa in Causeway Bay to savour indulgent Japanese shabu shabu hotpots. Begin by selecting your desired broth from options like tomato, dashi broth, or Kanto-style sukiyaki, before choosing your desired dining course from five options that are divided based on the quality of produce served, as well as the length of dining time. Diners that opt for Level 1 to 3 courses will get 90 minutes to enjoy hotpot add-ins like US Angus beef, Japanese pork belly, and New Zealand lamb. Alternatively, those who opt for Level 4 and 5 menus can dine for 180 minutes while enjoying supreme Yamagata Zao Wagyu, premium seafood, as well as the add-ins in the first three courses. Additionally, Nikusa offers all-you-can-eat portions of sushi and sashimi for customers who order dining courses from Level 3 and above. As for dessert, Nikusa has a whole range of treats, including crème brûlée, matcha pudding, and warabi mochi. What’s more, diners who order Level 4 or 5 courses can enjoy unlimited portions of made-to-order Japanese soufflé pancakes.

Address:
8/F Soundwill Plaza II-Midtown, 1-29 Tang Lung Street, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong
Hong Kong
Contact:
3996 9844
