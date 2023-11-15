Hong Kong
Nikutoieba Matsuda

  • Restaurants
  • Sheung Wan
  1. Nikutoieba Matsuda 肉といえば松田
    Photograph: Courtesy Nikutoieba Matsuda
  2. 肉といえば松田
    Photograph: Ann Chiu
  3. Nikutoieba Matsuda 肉といえば松田
    Photograph: Ann Chiu
Time Out says

Popular Japanese Wagyu Kappo specialist Nikutoieba Matsuda has opened their first international outpost in Hong Kong. This restaurant has been featured in the 2022 and 2023 edition of Japan's Michelin Guide; its main location in Nara and Osaka branch have earned reputations as some of the most coveted restaurants to make reservations in the Kansai region.

The Hong Kong outpost offers the same menu as its Japanese counterparts; where their 14-course omakase menu ($1,280) showcases the flavour of various Wagyu cuts. Signature items on Nikutoieba Matsuda's menu include dishes like wagyu tartare sushi, and wagyu fillet cutlet sandwich; whereas other dishes on the restaurant's menu will change monthly.  

Details

Address:
39 Gough Street, Central
Hong Kong
Opening hours:
Mon-Sat 6pm-10pm
