After hosting several successful pop-up dinner events, chef Samaira Kavatkar has opened her first restaurant, Nine One, in East Tsim Sha Tsui. The restaurant is named after India’s international area dialling code, and highlights the country’s rich cultural heritage through its diverse cuisine. Nine One menu draws inspiration from Kavatkar’s Indian-Portuguese background, offering a wide variety of classics ranging from street food-inspired snacks to slow-cooked curries. Start with Kavatkar’s crowd favourite a la carte dishes like East Indian lamb potato chops with green pea chutney and kachumber, Indian chicken khuddi served with wedding rice, or showstoppers like pan-fried stuffed whole pomfret. Nine One’s menu also offers vegetarian selections, including tomato and burrata salad topped with coriander-based chapata chutney, as well as simmered morel mushrooms in a masala blend served with basmati rice. Don’t forget to order indulgent desserts such as aamrakhand, a traditional sweet treat made with yoghurt and fresh mangos, or saffron-infused cantaloupe rabdi pudding.