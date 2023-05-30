Time Out says

Renowned Thai chef Thitid ‘Ton’ Tassanakajohn, known in the region for his contemporary and innovative approach to Thai cuisine, is setting up shop on the seventh floor of K11 Musea. Named after ‘niras’ or ‘nirat’, a form of Thai poetry that celebrates travel, adventure, and romance, this restaurant will bring the taste and essence that chef Ton and his business partner, Rungroj 'Tao' Ingudananda have honed at their critically acclaimed Bangkok restaurant, Le Du - crowned number one on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023 - overseas.



Niras aims to embody the same cooking philosophy as Le Du, offering classic Thai dishes with international influences, using only the best seasonal ingredients. Dishes on Niras’ menu (lunch - $680; dinner - $1080/four courses, $1480/six course) include seafood dishes like Kuruma ebi with seaweed and spicy beetroot, Japanese oyster with Thai Sichuan pepper and northern spice, amadai with Thai kale and Choo Chee curry, crab rice with mushroom and homemade sriracha, and chef Ton’s signature grilled lobster with organic rice and shrimp paste, as well as meat dishes like beef with fennel and holy basil. Guests can also enjoy Thai staples like mango sticky rice and pair their offerings with unique wines from their collection.

Booking is now open for their first public operation on June 26.