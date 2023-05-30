Hong Kong
Timeout

Niras

  • Restaurants
  • Tsim Sha Tsui
  • Recommended
  1. Niras
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta
  2. Niras
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta Chef Ton’s signature grilled lobster with organic rice and shrimp paste
  3. Niras
    Photograph: Courtesy NirasNiras chefs Mia Naruemon Ratiphuthilap, Ton ThiTid Tassanakajohn, and Bua Sarocha Rajatanawin
  4. Niras
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta Japanese oyster with Thai Sichuan pepper and northern spice
  5. Niras
    Photograph: Courtesy NirasBanana prawn with seaweed and spicy beetroot
  6. Niras
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta Crab rice with mushroom and homemade sriracha
  7. Niras
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta
  8. Niras
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta
  9. Niras
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta
Time Out says

Watch the video below for a first look at Niras: 

Renowned Thai chef Thitid ‘Ton’ Tassanakajohn, known in the region for his contemporary and innovative approach to Thai cuisine, is setting up shop on the seventh floor of K11 Musea. Named after ‘niras’ or ‘nirat’, a form of Thai poetry that celebrates travel, adventure, and romance, this restaurant will bring the taste and essence that chef Ton and his business partner, Rungroj 'Tao' Ingudananda have honed at their critically acclaimed Bangkok restaurant, Le Du - crowned number one on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023 - overseas. 

Niras aims to embody the same cooking philosophy as Le Du, offering classic Thai dishes with international influences, using only the best seasonal ingredients. Dishes on Niras’ menu (lunch - $680; dinner - $1080/four courses, $1480/six course) include seafood dishes like Kuruma ebi with seaweed and spicy beetroot, Japanese oyster with Thai Sichuan pepper and northern spice, amadai with Thai kale and Choo Chee curry, crab rice with mushroom and homemade sriracha, and chef Ton’s signature grilled lobster with organic rice and shrimp paste, as well as meat dishes like beef with fennel and holy basil. Guests can also enjoy Thai staples like mango sticky rice and pair their offerings with unique wines from their collection. 

Booking is now open for their first public operation on June 26. 

Details

Address:
Shop 704, 7/F, K11 Musea, Victoria Dockside, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
3905 3022
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 12-10pm
