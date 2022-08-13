Tucked away on Upper Station Street is Nissa la Bella, a casual French bistro that celebrates Niçoise and Mediterranean cuisine. The restaurant is separated into a wine bar area that's suitable for casual drinks and nibbles; and a roomy dining space for full meals. Nissa la Bella's menu features plenty of regional dishes and specialities, such as Pissaladière – a caramelised onion with olives and anchovy focaccial; escargot with garlic butter; duck breast in red wine sauce with homemade ratatouille; monkfish with aioli, and many more. Be sure to leave room for their delectable desserts, such as pavlova with fruit coulis, and mini lemon tarts with caramelised meringue.
Nissa la Bella
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- 10-14 G/F, Upper Station Street
- Sheung Wan
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- View Website
- 9549 3882
- Opening hours:
- Mon-Fri 11.30am-12am, Sat-Sun & public holidays 11am-12am
