Nissa la Bella

  • Restaurants
  • Sheung Wan
  • Recommended
Time Out says

Tucked away on Upper Station Street is Nissa la Bella, a casual French bistro that celebrates Niçoise and Mediterranean cuisine. The restaurant is separated into a wine bar area that's suitable for casual drinks and nibbles; and a roomy dining space for full meals. Nissa la Bella's  menu features plenty of regional dishes and specialities, such as Pissaladière – a caramelised onion with olives and anchovy focaccial; escargot with garlic butter; duck breast in red wine sauce with homemade ratatouille; monkfish with aioli, and many more. Be sure to leave room for their delectable desserts, such as pavlova with fruit coulis, and mini lemon tarts with caramelised meringue. 

Details

Address:
10-14 G/F, Upper Station Street
Sheung Wan
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
9549 3882
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 11.30am-12am, Sat-Sun & public holidays 11am-12am
