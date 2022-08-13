Time Out says

Tucked away on Upper Station Street is Nissa la Bella, a casual French bistro that celebrates Niçoise and Mediterranean cuisine. The restaurant is separated into a wine bar area that's suitable for casual drinks and nibbles; and a roomy dining space for full meals. Nissa la Bella's menu features plenty of regional dishes and specialities, such as Pissaladière – a caramelised onion with olives and anchovy focaccial; escargot with garlic butter; duck breast in red wine sauce with homemade ratatouille; monkfish with aioli, and many more. Be sure to leave room for their delectable desserts, such as pavlova with fruit coulis, and mini lemon tarts with caramelised meringue.