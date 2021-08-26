Adding to the city's ever-expanding list of minimalist cafes, NN Coffee keeps the crowd coming by offering excellent coffee and a simple – but no less delicious – menu made up of brunch, salad, and pasta dishes. The cafe's bare concrete walls, coupled with soft lighting and a honey-coloured hue from wooden furnishing and framework, easily make the cafe one of our favourite spots in Sai Kung. Head upstairs and park your bum on a seat by the window for a peaceful afternoon of people watching.