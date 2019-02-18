NOC Coffee Co (Causeway Bay)

Time Out says

NOC, which stands for ‘not only coffee’, is successful in its own right based on its top-notch brews. In comparison to their other locations, the Causeway Bay branch of NOC is fairly smaller, but still adheres to their minimalist aesthetic and style. There might not be as many food and beverage options in comparison to other NOC branches, this cafe is great for grabbing a brew while you're out on the town, or for enjoying a coffee or two as you stretch your legs after a long day of walking around the Causeway Bay neighbourhood.