Hong Kong
NOC Coffee Co (Causeway Bay)

  • Restaurants
  • Causeway Bay
  1. noc causeway bay
    Photograph: Courtesy NOC Coffee Co.
  2. noc coffee co
    Photograph: Courtesy NOC Coffee Co.
NOC, which stands for ‘not only coffee’, is successful in its own right based on its top-notch brews. In comparison to their other locations, the Causeway Bay branch of NOC is fairly smaller, but still adheres to their minimalist aesthetic and style. There might not be as many food and beverage options in comparison to other NOC branches, this cafe is great for grabbing a brew while you're out on the town, or for enjoying a coffee or two as you stretch your legs after a long day of walking around the Causeway Bay neighbourhood.

Details

Address:
Shop G23, Lee Garden Three
1 Sunning Road, Causeway Bay
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
3565 4654
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 8am-5pm, Sat-Sun 9am-6pm
