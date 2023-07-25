Hong Kong
NOC Coffee Co. (Tai Wai)

  • Restaurants
  • Sha Tin
Popular local coffee shop chain NOC Coffee Co. has opened in Tai Wai’s new shopping mall. Blending elements of coffee brewing with NOC's signature minimalist aesthetics, the store's centrepiece sits as a 5.7-meter-wide vortex-shaped pillar adorned with metallic rings to represent a coffee dripper and the movements of pouring hot water over coffee. Take a seat on the low benches by the floor-to-ceiling windows to enjoy sweeping views of the surrounding landscape, or try the store-exclusive Iced Pandan Cocoffee crafted with coconut water, NOC's classic nutty House Blend No.18 espresso, pandan extract, and a rich layer of milk foam and pandan leaf on top.

Details

Shop 430, L4, The Wai, 18 Che Kung Miu Road, Tai Wai
Hong Kong
2686 1380
Mon-Sun 9am-9pm
