Hong Kong
NOC Coffee Co. (Wan Chai)

  • Restaurants
  • Wan Chai
NOC Coffee Co. has expanded its franchise and opened a new branch located on Queen’s Road East in Wan Chai. Much like the other NOC locations around town, the Wan Chai location has a clean and simple aesthetic; as well as shades of white, brown, and grey from their interior decor. Additionally, NOC’s Wan Chai location has accents of green due to their sofas, green-tinted glass tables, and a Pieris Japonica plant as the store’s centrepiece. Aside from offering quality coffee, this cafe also offers branch-exclusive menu drinks like the Very Berry matcha latte ($50), or light bites like roasted pumpkin veggie wrap ($58), and raspberry yoghurt parfait ($42).

Details

Address:
Shop G3-G4, G/F Dah Sing Financial Centre, 248 Queen’s Road East, Wan Chai
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
2865 1066
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 8am-5pm, Sat-Sun and PH 9am-6pm
