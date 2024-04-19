NOC Coffee Co. (Wan Chai)

Time Out says

NOC Coffee Co. has expanded its franchise and opened a new branch located on Queen’s Road East in Wan Chai. Much like the other NOC locations around town, the Wan Chai location has a clean and simple aesthetic; as well as shades of white, brown, and grey from their interior decor. Additionally, NOC’s Wan Chai location has accents of green due to their sofas, green-tinted glass tables, and a Pieris Japonica plant as the store’s centrepiece. Aside from offering quality coffee, this cafe also offers branch-exclusive menu drinks like the Very Berry matcha latte ($50), or light bites like roasted pumpkin veggie wrap ($58), and raspberry yoghurt parfait ($42).