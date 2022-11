Time Out says

Take a breather and unwind in NOC Coffee Co.’s newest location in Yoho Mall. Modelled after a Japanese-style zen garden, the cafe’s design features natural elements like botanicals, miniature landscapes, and a streamlined ceiling that resembles flowing and ebbing waves. When it comes to their food and drink, NOC provides plenty of hearty brunch options, homemade pastries, and coffees to enjoy in their tranquil environment.