Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Nocino

  • Restaurants
  • Tai Hang
  1. nocino
    Photograph: Courtesy Nocino
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. nocino
    Photograph: Courtesy Nocino
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

Tucked away in Tai Hang’s vibrant neighbourhood is Nocino, a casual restaurant that serves homely and satisfying Swiss-Italian cuisine. Delight in antipasti such as Swiss cheeses and cold cuts, Wagyu beef tartare ($145) topped with crisp potato shreds, or malakoff fritters ($65) stuffed with gruyere cheese. As for mains, Nocino offers a variety of fresh handmade pasta plates, such as beef shin ragu casarecce ($165), brown crab cacio e pepe spaghettone ($185), and vegetarian-friendly pumpkin agnolotti ($155). Moving on to tipples, the Swiss-Italian restaurant has a plentiful selection of Swiss wines as well as crafted cocktails, like the lavender-flavoured Clear Day in Maggiore ($95) with vodka and pinot grigio; and the Grotto Negroni ($95), which gets topped with a creamy cheese foam for a savoury kick.

Details

Address:
Shop 92E, Tung Lo Wan Rd, Tai Hang
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
6012 1098
Opening hours:
Tues-Thur 12pm-2.30pm, 6pm-10.30pm, Fri-Sat 12pm-2.30pm, 6pm-11pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.