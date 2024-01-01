Time Out says

Tucked away in Tai Hang’s vibrant neighbourhood is Nocino, a casual restaurant that serves homely and satisfying Swiss-Italian cuisine. Delight in antipasti such as Swiss cheeses and cold cuts, Wagyu beef tartare ($145) topped with crisp potato shreds, or malakoff fritters ($65) stuffed with gruyere cheese. As for mains, Nocino offers a variety of fresh handmade pasta plates, such as beef shin ragu casarecce ($165), brown crab cacio e pepe spaghettone ($185), and vegetarian-friendly pumpkin agnolotti ($155). Moving on to tipples, the Swiss-Italian restaurant has a plentiful selection of Swiss wines as well as crafted cocktails, like the lavender-flavoured Clear Day in Maggiore ($95) with vodka and pinot grigio; and the Grotto Negroni ($95), which gets topped with a creamy cheese foam for a savoury kick.