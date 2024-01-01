Tucked away in Tai Hang’s vibrant neighbourhood is Nocino, a casual restaurant that serves homely and satisfying Swiss-Italian cuisine. Delight in antipasti such as Swiss cheeses and cold cuts, Wagyu beef tartare ($145) topped with crisp potato shreds, or malakoff fritters ($65) stuffed with gruyere cheese. As for mains, Nocino offers a variety of fresh handmade pasta plates, such as beef shin ragu casarecce ($165), brown crab cacio e pepe spaghettone ($185), and vegetarian-friendly pumpkin agnolotti ($155). Moving on to tipples, the Swiss-Italian restaurant has a plentiful selection of Swiss wines as well as crafted cocktails, like the lavender-flavoured Clear Day in Maggiore ($95) with vodka and pinot grigio; and the Grotto Negroni ($95), which gets topped with a creamy cheese foam for a savoury kick.
Nocino
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- Shop 92E, Tung Lo Wan Rd, Tai Hang
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- View Website
- 6012 1098
- Opening hours:
- Tues-Thur 12pm-2.30pm, 6pm-10.30pm, Fri-Sat 12pm-2.30pm, 6pm-11pm
