After previously having a pop-up store in Sogo’s Causeway Bay location, Japanese coffee shop Noda Coffee has opened its flagship store in Wan Chai. The store presents a modern Japanese style interior and displays over 60 varieties of coffee beans from around the world, each with descriptions of their flavour profiles. Customers can select their preferred coffee beans and Noda staff to roast the beans in-store. The roasting and packing process will take 20 minutes, so while waiting, grab a seat and order a fresh cuppa and baked treats from their daily selections.