Noodle Bridge

  • North Point
Noodle Bridge in North Point takes instant noodles to the next level. This shop invites customers to prepare their own bowl of instant noodles (from $24 to $30) on induction cookers, as well as jazz them up with add-ons (from $4 and up) like spam, cheese sausages, scallions, and kimchi. Currently, Noodle Bridge’s menu has a large selection of Korean noodles that come in varying spice levels, and can be enjoyed with or without soup. If you’re not sure what toppings to add, they’ve helpfully provided topping suggestions for each instant noodle on their menu, so you’ll always end up with a great bowl of ramyun.

Address:
Shop 2, Ngan Fai Building, 84-94 Wharf Rd, North Point
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 11am-9pm
