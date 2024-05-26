Time Out says

Nook is an all-day dining cafe that combines the essence of local cha chaan tengs with a contemporary and chic interior. Expect classic Cantonese snacks like truffle siu mai, spicy fish balls, steamed rice rolls dressed in blueberry sweet sauce and Japanese sesame sauce, as well as dry noodles tossed in satay Wagyu beef. Additionally, Nook’s menu offers unique fusion dishes like Yeung Chow quesadillas with char siu, Chinese salami, and guacamole; as well as HK-style sweet mint chicken wings. Aside from providing local drinks like milk tea and yuen yueng, the cafe’s menu also has a selection of signature cocktails with local flavours, such as Childish Yakult made with coffee-infused vodka and Yakult, or Nook Negroni which uses aged tangerine peel-infused vermouth.