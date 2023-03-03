As unfussy and unpretentious as it gets, Oi Man Sang has been a Sham Shui Po staple since 1956 – making it one of the oldest dai pai dongs in all Hong Kong. The menu's changed little over the years with the tiny resto still serving authentic local fare. Some of our favorites include the salt and pepper squid, garlic steamed razor clams, potato and beef stir fry, and the salted egg yolk prawns.
Oi Man Sang
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- Shop C, 1 Shek Kip Mei Street, Sham Shui Po
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- 2393 9315
- Opening hours:
- Mon-Sun 4pm-11.30pm
