As unfussy and unpretentious as it gets, Oi Man Sang has been a Sham Shui Po staple since 1956 – making it one of the oldest dai pai dongs in all Hong Kong. The menu's changed little over the years with the tiny resto still serving authentic local fare. Some of our favorites include the salt and pepper squid, garlic steamed razor clams, potato and beef stir fry, and the salted egg yolk prawns.