Hong Kong
Oi Man Sang

  • Restaurants
  • Sham Shui Po
  • Recommended
Oi Man Sang
Photograph: Courtesy Oi Man SangOi Man Sang
Time Out says

As unfussy and unpretentious as it gets, Oi Man Sang has been a Sham Shui Po staple since 1956 – making it one of the oldest dai pai dongs in all Hong Kong. The menu's changed little over the years with the tiny resto still serving authentic local fare. Some of our favorites include the salt and pepper squid, garlic steamed razor clams, potato and beef stir fry, and the salted egg yolk prawns.

Details

Address:
Shop C, 1 Shek Kip Mei Street, Sham Shui Po
Hong Kong
Contact:
2393 9315
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 4pm-11.30pm
