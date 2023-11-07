Hong Kong
On The Hill Coffee Bar (Tai Kwun)

  • Restaurants
  • Central
Local cafe On The Hill Coffee Bar has recently opened a new location within Tai Kwun's E Hall, which used to be part of the former Victoria Prison. The cafe operates out of a former jail cell, and customers are free to grab a seat nearby, or wander around the cell block and admire the architecture. Aside from providing a range of standard coffees, On The Hill Coffee Bar also offers Thai Dirty, a combination of espresso with milk and condensed milk – making for a sweet and aromatic creation. The cafe is currently in their soft opening phase and only provides coffee and tea, but will soon provide pastries and other light bites.

Details

Address:
E Hall, Tai Kwun, 10 Hollywood Road, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
9841 4827
