Time Out says

Whisk your taste buds away with exotic culinary creations at Óna. Named after the Catalan word for ‘wave’, this restaurant specialises in creating rustic yet sumptuous dishes from the Mediterranean and the Middle East. Helmed by veteran Moroccan native chef El Mehdi Zenasi, Óna dishes up flavourful plates like slow-cooked lamb ($398), prawn saganaki ($298), as well as a variety of Josper grilled mains like kebabs ($228), seabass, and calamari (based on market price).