Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Óna

  • Restaurants
  • Discovery Bay
  1. ona
    Photograph: Courtesy Ona
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. Ona
    Photograph: Courtesy Ona
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. Ona
    Photograph: Courtesy Ona
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. Ona
    Photograph: Courtesy Ona
    PreviousNext
    /4
Advertising

Time Out says

Whisk your taste buds away with exotic culinary creations at Óna. Named after the Catalan word for ‘wave’, this restaurant specialises in creating rustic yet sumptuous dishes from the Mediterranean and the Middle East. Helmed by veteran Moroccan native chef El Mehdi Zenasi, Óna dishes up flavourful plates like slow-cooked lamb ($398), prawn saganaki ($298), as well as a variety of Josper grilled mains like kebabs ($228), seabass, and calamari (based on market price).

Details

Address:
Shop G09, Lantau Island, DB Plaza, 1 Discovery Bay Rd, Discovery Bay
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
3619 0937
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 11.30am-11pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.