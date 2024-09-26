Subscribe
  • Restaurants | Mediterranean
  • Sha Tin

Onda

Time Out says

Onda is the latest culinary addition to Sheung Wan’s bustling neighbourhood. Here, visitors will be treated to contemporary Mediterranean seafood dishes created by chef Sergio Landi. Begin with crudo such as pickled mussels with vinaigrette and aged organic salmon with raspberries, before moving onto entrees like linguine with abalone, homemade potato gnocchi cacio e pepe, and paccheri with braised Wagyu beef cheek ragout. Wash everything down with Onda’s selection of cocktails like tiramisu martini, smoked negroni, and smoked amaretto sour; or check out the restaurant’s bar, Palomba, for classic cocktail options as well as an extensive range of Italian wines.

Mon-Wed 11.30am-3.30pm & 6pm-10pm, Thu-Sat 11.30am-3.30pm & 6pm-11pm
