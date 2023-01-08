Hong Kong
  • Restaurants
  • Tai Hang
oneday coffee
Photograph: oneday.hongkong/Instagram
Time Out says

Tai Hang is no stranger to trendy cafes, and Oneday certainly fits the bill. This cafe has an all-white and minimalist design, which is soothing to the eyes. They offer a range of classic coffees and teas to choose from, but there are also specialty items like pandan latte ($45) and strawberry soda ($40). Be sure to try out Oneday’s selection of pastries and desserts, such as the Melting Basque cheesecake ($78) and their signature bear-shaped madeleines ($35 each), which come in three flavours – butter, earl grey, and chocolate.

Details

Address:
G/F, 23 School St, Tai Hang
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
6012 6498
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 12pm-6pm
