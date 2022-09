Time Out says

Unlike most of the Thai restaurants in Kowloon City, Orange Elephant has a spacious venue that you can dine comfortably in. Popular menu items at this restaurant include pork larb, pineapple fried rice, and steamed mullet fish served on a stove tray. If trekking into Kowloon City is a bit too far for you, Orange Elephant also has two other locations in North Point and Tai Kok Tsui that you can visit.