Hong Kong
Osteria Positano returns this September

  • Restaurants, Italian
  • Osteria Marzia, Wan Chai
osteria marzia osteria positano
Photograph: Courtesy Osteria Marzia
Osteria Marzia once again offers a taste of the Amalfi Coast this month with their Osteria Positano pop-up as part of Black Sheep Restaurants’ ten year anniversary summer festival celebrations. Available every Thursday evening until September 29, the four-course menu presents you with family-style sharing plates, starting with antipasti such as smoked baby tuna with bell peppers. Indulge in hearty dishes like salt-baked sea bream, linguini with spanner crab and calamarata with Boston lobster and cherry tomatoes. Wrap up your trip around the Italian coast with freshly churned gelato and rum baba with limoncello chantilly.

Address:
Osteria Marzia
The Fleming
41 Fleming Rd
Wan Chai
Hong Kong
Contact:
www.osteriamarzia.com.hk

