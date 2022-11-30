Time Out says

While Paintable Cafe’s exterior may seem monochromatic and fairly simple, their interiors prove otherwise. Featuring a whimsical multi-coloured mural – created by local artist toballkidrawing – spread across the cafe’s semi-outdoor seating area, this Sheung Wan cafe offers a curated selection of hand-dripped coffees, teas, and flavoured sodas to choose from. Similar to their vibrant walls, Paintable Cafe also offers colourful food items like the Rainbowl ($98) yoghurt bowl topped with various fruits of different colours.