Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Paintable Cafe

  • Restaurants
  • Sheung Wan
Advertising

Time Out says

While Paintable Cafe’s exterior may seem monochromatic and fairly simple, their interiors prove otherwise. Featuring a whimsical multi-coloured mural – created by local artist toballkidrawing – spread across the cafe’s semi-outdoor seating area, this Sheung Wan cafe offers a curated selection of hand-dripped coffees, teas, and flavoured sodas to choose from. Similar to their vibrant walls, Paintable Cafe also offers colourful food items like the Rainbowl ($98) yoghurt bowl topped with various fruits of different colours.

Details

Address:
G/F, 16 Upper Station St, Sheung Wan
Hong Kong
Contact:
www.instagram.com/paintable_cafe
9182 1585
Opening hours:
Tues-Sun 10.30-6.30
Advertising
You may also like

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

    The best things in life are free.

    Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!