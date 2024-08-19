If there’s one street food you need to try, it’s got to be the classic cold mixed noodles at Pak Mei Foods. The ordering process here is simple: you choose a noodle option, then pick out as many bags of ingredients as you want. The options here range from sausage or corn to chicken kidney or quail eggs, so you’re bound to find something you like. All that’s left to do is to select if you want everything tossed in chilli, garlic, or Pak Mei’s special sauce. Each ingredient only costs between $4 to $5 – what a steal! Just make sure you pop a mint in your mouth when you’re done eating to avoid reeking of garlic for the rest of the day.