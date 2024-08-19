Subscribe
百味食品
Photograph: Cara Hung
  • Restaurants | Street food
  • Kwai Fong

Pak Mei Foods

Time Out says

If there’s one street food you need to try, it’s got to be the classic cold mixed noodles at Pak Mei Foods. The ordering process here is simple: you choose a noodle option, then pick out as many bags of ingredients as you want. The options here range from sausage or corn to chicken kidney or quail eggs, so you’re bound to find something you like. All that’s left to do is to select if you want everything tossed in chilli, garlic, or Pak Mei’s special sauce. Each ingredient only costs between $4 to $5 – what a steal! Just make sure you pop a mint in your mouth when you’re done eating to avoid reeking of garlic for the rest of the day.

Details

Address
Shop 3075, 3/F, Kwai Chung Plaza, Kwai Foo Road, Kwai Fong
Hong Kong
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 11.30am-10.30pm
